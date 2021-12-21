New milk entrants in line with recent years

The number of new entrants into milking next year will be “broadly in line” with annual newcomer figures since 2019, some of the country’s dairy processors have indicated.

The update comes despite a backdrop of uncertainty about future milk-price projections and some ongoing industry concern about milk processing capacity at peak season.

It also follows Teagasc’s latest forecast that average dairy-farm incomes will

fall by 16pc in 2022 due to higher production costs, with just a two per cent increase in milk production expected. (The average family dairy farm income in 2020 was €74,249.)

Nonetheless, a spokesperson for Aurivo Co-operative Society confirmed that the processor will take on 27 new entrants for 2022.

“The number of new entrants in 2022 is slightly behind 2021, but well ahead of 2020 and 2019,” said the spokesperson.

Hunger

“In a recent survey, Aurivo’s suppliers have indicated a hunger for continued expansion, with the strong view that the lower stocking numbers and exceptionally good water quality in the Aurivo region will be taken into account by the Government should any climate/carbon legislation be introduced on a regional basis.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kerry Group said: “New entrant applications to Kerry for 2022 are broadly in line

with new entrant numbers over the last number of years.

“Our business has taken on 58 new entrants in the period since the end of the quota era.”

While a spokesperson for Dairygold also stated that: “Approximately 20 new entrants have expressed interest and are planning to commence dairy farming in 2022. Dairygold have had a similar number of new entrants to dairying in recent years.”

When asked for the processor’s view on whether dairy expansion has peaked in Ireland, the spokesperson said: “There will be more modest growth through genetics (yield and efficiency) and our members forecasted the growth to be circa 2.6pc compound annual growth rate.”