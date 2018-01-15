New farming app aiming for 25pc reduction in feed costs

She said by farmers recording key information on the site such as herd size, animal breed, body condition and grassland conditions, they will be able to determine the correct amount of feed to give their dairy herd and save up to 25pc on costs in the process.

"They will be able to calculate the right nutrition programme for their herd, what they need when the cows are out in the field in the summer and for dry cows in the winter," she said.