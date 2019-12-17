New complementary feed set to slash methane emissions

CH4 emissions from livestock depend on a number of factors, in particular livestock type, diet quality and feed intake.

Agriculture accounts for the majority of methane (CH4) emissions in Ireland, due to the dominance of cattle and sheep livestock production.

It sounds extraordinary, but it may not be so far-fetched, with international research showing that emissions from cattle could be cut by up to 38pc.

Donagh Berry

However, carbon sequestration - transferring carbon from the atmosphere to the soil and hedgerows - holds great potential for Irish agriculture.

Given our low stocking rates this could be a huge selling point too for the industry in Ireland. Imagine being able to sell a quality assured product with a zero carbon footprint.

This could be huge value for Ireland to have zero carbon meat.

Teagasc researcher Laurence Shalloo recently claimed that at a sequestration rate of 3t per ha [the estimate of what can be achieved] the vast majority of Irish beef farmers will have a carbon footprint of very close to zero.

However, there is still lot of uncertainty surrounding baseline soil carbon values and verifying the strength and permanence of carbon sequestered in different soil types.

Research in Teagasc Johnstown Castle is focused on assessing the quantity and quality of carbon sequestration in agricultural soils and hedgerows.

Methane Emissions

Methane emissions are another big unknown, with the figures for Irish livestock emissions just estimates, with little to no measurement for individual cattle.

The reality is no one knows this figure but Teagasc's VistaMilk project is working to get an accurate figure, and part of this research will look at reducing methane emissions.

Complementary feeds will have a role in achieving this reduction, but they must be cheap, with strong benefits, according to Mr Shalloo.

Part of this is Mootral complementary feed, which arrived at Vistamilk two weeks ago, which has been shown to cut emissions by up to 38pc in studies elsewhere in the world.

Essentially this complementary feed is a garlic and citrus-based supplement, designed to reduce methane emissions from ruminants.

This will become more and more important as the global livestock industry is currently responsible for 15pc of all greenhouse gas emissions, making it the largest contributor of GHGs after energy and industry.

And it could become more of an issue. There are currently 1.5 billion cows globally and that number is expected to grow to 2.5bn by 2050, so reducing emissions from these animals will be critical.

Grass Advantage

Fortunately, Ireland has a unique grass-based system that is showing a distinct advantage when it comes to 'human-edible' protein produced by animals relative to what is consumed by animals.

Approximately 4kg of human-edible protein are produced for every kg of human-edible protein fed in Irish dairy, but when you look at total mix ration (TMR) feeding regimes, the ratio is closer to one to one.

Prof Donagh Berry, director of VistaMilk and Teagasc geneticist, said the centre has developed a Carbon Index, which clearly shows higher-EBI animals are expected to produce less carbon per lactation.

Prof Berry (pictured) will be presenting the full findings on the Carbon Index at the Irish Grassland Association dairy conference in January, where he will talk about how "Irish cows are now 14pc more efficient than the cow of 2000, producing a lower carbon footprint per kg of milk solids produced".

It may well turn out that the Carbon Index is incorporated into EBI which needs to be embraced further to capitalise on further efficiencies.

But, in the short term we as farmers need to embrace climate action and make simple changes which can reduce Irish agri emissions by 10-15pc by 2030.

Mr Shalloo said low-emission slurry spreading, protected urea, clover incorporation in grass swards and embracing EBI will have a significant impact on the reduction of total emissions.

It's hard to believe that heading into 2020 nearly 60pc of soils are deficient in lime. By simply correcting soil ph we could easily reduce our nitrogen requirement.

It's clear that we as farmers need to embrace science and research and adopt new practices on farm - and also communicate that message to the public.

We are always on the defensive when we should actually be saying we are in a good place, but we can do better.

And we need to continue this drive.

If we take that stance then we remain credible while research will also be right behind us helping us take a bigger step to being a global powerhouse in sustainable beef and dairy farming.

