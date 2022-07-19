New climate scheme criticised for providing ‘limited opportunities’ to dairy farmers

Farm bodies say very few dairy farmers will get the maximum payment from the scheme. Photo: Clive Wasson

Commercial family farms will be excluded from the Government’s new €1.5bn Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (Acres) due to open for 50,000 applications later this year, farm leaders have warned.

The representatives criticised the “limited opportunities” for accessing the scheme, which will have a ‘general approach’ and ‘co-operation approach’ for inside and outside high-priority geographical areas, at a meeting with Department of Agriculture officials on Friday.

It follows calls for existing agri-environmental scheme, Glas, to be rolled over until 2023 to facilitate greater access to the successor scheme.

ICMSA Deputy President Denis Drennan said: “When you add up the numbers coming out of Glas, Reap, and consider the change with people not spreading fertiliser and demand for eco-schemes, there could be 100,000 farmers who want to get into Acres, yet there’s only 50,000 places.

“The average farmer will get €5,000/year, but if you’ve to handover €800/ €900/ €1,000 to your advisor, and a lot of your payment is for expenses and income foregone, what will be left for the farmer? The tiered system will eliminate most dairy farm families. Even if they get in, there will be limited opportunities.

“They gave a range of 29 different measures, but very few are applicable to a family dairy farm because they’re utilising all their land.

“The dairy farmer, who is supposed to be responsible for all this damage to the environment, needs to be moved up the tiered system, with practical options beneficial for water quality and biodiversity and payment reflective of the administrative burden attached.”

ICSA Rural Development Chair Tim Farrell said very few farmers in the general scheme will get the maximum €7,300/year, adding that Acres will struggle to deliver €5,000 to medium-scale, commercial farmers before costs.

“The Department is living in a different world, bringing forward a scheme less valuable than Reps, AEOS, and Glas at a time when the EU and Government claim environment is the be-all and end-all of agricultural policy,” said Mr Farrell.

“For farmers in the general scheme, the main options are low input grassland [results-based, payment ranging from €250-€400/ha] to a maximum 10ha, and extensively grazed pasture [€200/ha] to a maximum 10ha.

"This means a farmer would have to allocate up to 50ac to farming in a very extensive manner and, at the end, would likely achieve a payment of little over €5,000. Most farmers will not be able to sacrifice 50ac, so many will achieve closer to €3,000.

“The minister [Charlie McConalogue] is burying his head in the sand if he thinks this is attractive in the current inflationary environment.”