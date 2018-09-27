A new calf feeder, which is capable of automatically feeding two different milk replacers to 140 calves has been launched on the market by JFC.

New calf feeder designed to feed two different milk replacers and up to 140 calves

The Galway-based company won the Anna May McHugh Female Leadership Award at the National Ploughing Championships for its Evolution Calf Feeder.

The unit includes a dual hopper system capable of dispensing two types of calf milk replacer, mixed in two separate milk bowls, and can feed four calves simultaneously.

“This is ideal for farmers. They can feed one replacer to bull calves and another to heifer calves if they wish to,” Managing Director John F Concannon said.

“Calves are recorded for the 100 days they’re in the pen, or however long the farmer wants,” John said. “If anything goes wrong with the calf, the farmer can see it straight away on the screen,” John explained.

Individual calves are registered and assigned to one of the eight feed curves available with the feeder, establishing a feed volume and concentration of milk relative to the farmers rearing objectives.

The fully automated feeding system has radio frequency identification tagging to detect each calf. Once a calf is detected, the control unit dispenses pre-mixed calf milk replacer as per their pre-assigned feed curve.

The Evolution Calf Feeder heats the milk replacer and line heating technology ensures it dispenses it to feed station at the optimum temperature.