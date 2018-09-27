Farm Ireland
New calf feeder designed to feed two different milk replacers and up to 140 calves

Catherine Hurley

A new calf feeder, which is capable of automatically feeding two different milk replacers to 140 calves has been launched on the market by JFC.

The Galway-based company won the Anna May McHugh Female Leadership Award at the National Ploughing Championships for its Evolution Calf Feeder.

The unit includes a dual hopper system capable of dispensing two types of calf milk replacer, mixed in two separate milk bowls, and can feed four calves simultaneously.

“This is ideal for farmers. They can feed one replacer to bull calves and another to heifer calves if they wish to,” Managing Director John F Concannon said.

“Calves are recorded for the 100 days they’re in the pen, or however long the farmer wants,” John said. “If anything goes wrong with the calf, the farmer can see it straight away on the screen,” John explained.

Individual calves are registered and assigned to one of the eight feed curves available with the feeder, establishing a feed volume and concentration of milk relative to the farmers rearing objectives.

The fully automated feeding system has radio frequency identification tagging to detect each calf. Once a calf is detected, the control unit dispenses pre-mixed calf milk replacer as per their pre-assigned feed curve.

The Evolution Calf Feeder heats the milk replacer and line heating technology ensures it dispenses it to feed station at the optimum temperature.

Anna May McHugh, Managing Director National Ploughing Association, Julie Sinnamon, CEO, Enterprise Ireland and Terence O'Rourke, Chairman Enterprise Ireland presenting Miriam Concannon from JFC Agri with the Anna May McHugh Female Leadership Award at the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships 2018.
“It’s the biggest innovation from JFC for years. We came from a three-bucket feeder, made 31 years, to this, which feeds 140 calves automatically,” said John.

Julie Sinnamon, CEO, Enterprise Ireland presented Miriam with the Anna May McHugh Female Leadership Award at the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships 2018.

JFC Agri is an international business, based in Tuam, Co. Galway that manufactures and supplies plastic products and accessories to the agricultural industry.

Anna May McHugh, Managing Director, National Ploughing Association: “Female role models in the agri-sector are inspirational and that is why it gives me such pleasure to congratulate Miriam and JFC Agri on her successes to date.”

Upon receipt of the award, Miriam Concannon said: “I’m delighted to receive the Anna May McHugh female leadership award today. Anna May is an inspiration in her own right and to be acknowledged in this way is a huge honour.”

