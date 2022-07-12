New breeding index traits to help reduce carbon footprint

Female fertility has been identified by Irish farmers as one of the main areas of focus in their breeding programmes. Photo: David Creedon

A shake-up of the ICBF’s Economic Breeding Index (EBI) will see new traits introduced, including a carbon sub-index, age of slaughter and the inclusion of minor breeds.

Over 20 years on from the EBI introduction in 2001, the index will now include a new sub-index (Carbon sub-index), a new trait (age at slaughter), an updated trait (Somatic Cell Count), an updated sub-index (female fertility sub-index) and the inclusion of minor breeds.

According to the ICBF, reducing the industry’s carbon footprint through breeding has been identified as one of the key areas to assist in achieving our GHG emission targets and the dairy industry has been selecting on EBI based on traits but, at the same time, have indirectly been selecting for a reduced carbon footprint.

“This is because there is a negative correlation between EBI and carbon output; the higher your EBI, the lower the carbon footprint. This indirect selection for lower emissions equates to reducing the carbon footprint by 14pc per kilogram of milk solids produced, which is a good news story for the industry,” stated the ICBF.

And it says that selecting directly for lower carbon emissions would drive down carbon output, with farmers able to directly (rather than indirectly) select for reduced carbon output.

The new sub-index uses exactly the same principles as to how the EBI is calculated, but instead of the output being profit, in this new sub-index, the output would equate to carbon.

The ‘age at slaughter’ trait, which will also be introduced this year, will help select for a younger age at slaughter, which it says has the potential to further drive down our carbon footprint from the national herd if introduced into our breeding indices.

“Having a younger age at slaughter is both economically and environmentally beneficial where the trade-off on the kilograms of beef output is minimised.”

In line with international best practice, Ireland will move to apply the Test Day Model (TDM) approach for genetic evaluation of somatic cell count (SCC), as opposed to the previous approach of a predicted 305-day SCC.

“The TDM is better able to account for environmental factors on the day of the milk recording, such as weather, feed levels and grass quality. The new TDM SCC will replace the current 305-day SCC, which is included in the Health sub-index in the EBI. The impact on the overall EBI on average will be +€3 for AI sires and +€2 for cows.”

According to the ICBF, female fertility has been identified by Irish farmers as one of the main areas of focus in their breeding programmes.

The last update to the female fertility evaluation was in 2010 and research work is underway to investigate new methods to evaluate female fertility and to provide more precision during selection on these traits to improve the accuracy of the genetic evaluations and accelerate genetic gain.

New traits of interest are being investigated with a specific focus on the seasonality of the national herd. The update planned for the dairy genomic evaluation will expand the list of breeds eligible for a genomic evaluation.