Near miss after cattle disease stopped at Northern Ireland border

The Northern Ireland agricultural industry has had a near miss after a cow carrying a potentially economically devastating disease was stopped at customs.

The Northern Ireland agricultural industry has had a near miss after a cow carrying a potentially economically devastating disease was stopped at customs.

On Friday, the Ulster Farmers' Union announced a case of Bluetongue had been discovered in a heifer imported from France to Northern Ireland, and said if the disease had managed to get a foothold it could potentially cost the local industry £25m.

Bluetongue is a potentially fatal disease which impacts cattle, sheep and goats, as well as domestic animals - although it does not pose a threat to humans.

Symptoms for the disease - which include fever, selling of the face, and a darkening of the tongue - can lie dormant for up to three weeks before presenting.

UFU deputy president, David Brown said, “Fortunately, officials identified the animal early and this shows our post import testing protocols are robust and working well. However, it also clearly shows the potential risk to the Northern Ireland livestock sector when importing animals from high-risk areas."

The animal has now been killed and no compensation paid to the importer.

Northern Ireland is currently registered as Bluetongue free, and will maintain this status despite the incident.

“We cannot afford to become complacent when it comes to Bluetongue," said Mr Brown.