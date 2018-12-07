Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 7 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Near miss after cattle disease stopped at Northern Ireland border

The Northern Ireland agricultural industry has had a near miss after a cow carrying a potentially economically devastating disease was stopped at customs.

On Friday, the Ulster Farmers' Union announced a case of Bluetongue had been discovered in a heifer imported from France to Northern Ireland, and said if the disease had managed to get a foothold it could potentially cost the local industry £25m.

Bluetongue is a potentially fatal disease which impacts cattle, sheep and goats, as well as domestic animals - although it does not pose a threat to humans.

Symptoms for the disease - which include fever, selling of the face, and a darkening of the tongue - can lie dormant for up to three weeks before presenting.

UFU deputy president, David Brown said, “Fortunately, officials identified the animal early and this shows our post import testing protocols are robust and working well. However, it also clearly shows the potential risk to the Northern Ireland livestock sector when importing animals from high-risk areas."

The animal has now been killed and no compensation paid to the importer.

Northern Ireland is currently registered as Bluetongue free, and will maintain this status despite the incident.

“We cannot afford to become complacent when it comes to Bluetongue," said Mr Brown.

Also Read

"Farmers must remain vigilant and ensure they source animals responsibly. The best way to do this – do not import animals from high-risk Bluetongue areas.

"However, if you must import from a Bluetongue affected region, seek additional guarantees from the seller such as requesting pre-export testing to prove effective immunity to the virus."

It is the third case of Bluetongue imported to the UK this year.

“There has never been an outbreak of Bluetongue in Northern Ireland and everyone wants it to keep it that way. It is reassuring the disease was detected quickly and swift action taken,” said Mr Brown.

While Northern Ireland has never been impacted by an outbreak of Bluetongue, between 2006 and 2010 an outbreak of the disease swept across large parts of France and Germany; regions of Britain and Spain; and other parts of Europe. 

Any farmers who suspects an outbreak of Bluetongue is asked to contact the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Belfast Telegraph

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

File photo

New year hike in relief milking costs for farmers
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: 'Revamped diet going down a treat with the cows and our...
University College Dublin

Keeping It Country: Agriculture students sorry for 'lewd' remarks on UCD...
Seaweed can be used as garden feed

Seaweed feed not a 'silver bullet' for beef emissions
An employee at work at a Bayer facility

Bayer cutting 12,000 jobs and exiting animal health business
File photo

Cattle Marts: More slippage as confidence drains from the market

Northern Ireland authorities confirm Bluetounge detected in imported heifer