‘My hourly rate for a 12-hour day worked out at €1.90, how can you live on that?’ – how this Wexford farmer is struggling to survive

Mattie White hasn’t slept for a week. He’s stressed, worried, on the edge. There’s silage to be cut but he’s concerned about the growth rate, the fodder shortage, whether he was right to use his surplus. Plus, the price of fertiliser is up, the price of everything is up, and the cost of machinery has gone ‘stone-mad’.

He farms the land by himself, his 12-hour days soon to be increased to something nearer 18. And each time he rises, on each and every new day, his heart breaks just a little bit more.

Because his farm, located in Bannow, south Co Wexford — which has been in the family for generations, for hundreds of years — is slowly but surely ebbing away, lapsing into the hands of those poised in the background, waiting to pounce.

“In 2019, after my financial accounts were done, after I was done paying out what I could, my hourly rate for a 12-hour day was €1.90,” Mattie says. “How can you live on that? As I said to Leo Varadkar, would you get someone to clean the Dáil for €1.90 an hour?”

Those margins, as finite as they are, are set to become even tighter. With the Government committed to lowering emissions by 51pc by the year 2030, farmers like Mattie are expected to do their bit for the environment, reduce what are already tiny operations.

“We’re told the Irish beef herd is destroying the planet. The Irish beef herd? What are the CO2 levels like in China at the moment?” Mattie asks.

“We do need to be mindful of climate change, of course we do, but if my farm is doing that much damage to the environment, you need to go down and look at that water in the bay,” he says, pointing in the direction of the nearby coastline.

“There’s 35 cows here and by 2030, if I’m lucky, I’ll be allowed to have 17. This is all down to Eamon Ryan and the lettuce brigade.”

The White farm was bigger once but, like so many, Mattie has been swimming against the tide, his head barely above water for years now.

And in 2015, as his finances threatened to spiral out of control, he was forced to concede 25 acres of that land, selling up to ensure he could stay afloat a little while longer.

“I didn’t want to sell the land but I had no choice. I’m struggling right now, and I don’t mind struggling, but I don’t want someone breathing down my neck morning, noon and night,” he says.

“I just want my daughter, my grandchildren to be able to live here, to build a house on this land, when they want to.

“I haven’t slept for a week, why am I even bothering getting up? It’s heartbreaking getting up to see this.

“I’m at this for 46 years, since I was three years old, it’s in my blood. People say, ‘why don’t you walk away?’ But I can’t, I’ve invested too much money in it, invested blood, sweat and tears.”

For Mattie it’s about more than money, it’s about loving what he does, about the joy of the work, the fresh air, the animals, that all too fleeting sense of satisfaction which comes with a successful season.

And he believes that if small farmers like himself, like those who follow, are to have any chance of surviving, there needs to be a radical change in how farming is discussed across society.

“School kids need to be educated about their food, where it comes from, all of that,” he says. “Kids today have no concept of what food is, they have no concept of the value of food, or what it costs to produce food, or where it comes from.

“Everyone talks about the beauty of Ireland, but if you go out into the countryside today, why do you have it? Why is it there? You don’t have it because of the county council, you certainly don’t have it because of the Government.”

Mattie outlined these ideas and others in a heartfelt plea to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, an email sent in March which has yet to receive a response. And he says this lack of communication typifies the Government’s attitude to rural Ireland.

“We’re becoming dinosaurs in our own time,” he says.

“But this is no longer about the farming community, it’s about every member of the rural community, this is about your post offices, your shops, they’re closing the banks. They want everything outside of Dublin to be a suburb of Dublin.”

But Mattie is holding out, continuing to do what he loves, fighting against the odds. Anyone with intentions on his farm will have to prise it from his dead hands.

“What choice do I have? I said from the very start, the one statement I made and I’ll stand to it: I’ll be the last man here with my cows. I’ll be last to get out of it, it’s all I have.”