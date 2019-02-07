A farmer has revealed how he was attacked and crushed against a wall by a cow trying to protect her calf.

A farmer has revealed how he was attacked and crushed against a wall by a cow trying to protect her calf.

'My daughter found me lying in a pool of blood' – One farmer on surviving a cow attack

In a dramatic movie Laois dry stock farmer Dominic Leonard has revealed how he suffered severe head injuries and nearly lost his life during the incident.

"It’s so easy to become complacent. When you do it every morning like I was doing and you never have any problems. Then you think you never will.

"And then you do and then it’s too late," he said.

Leonard’s accident happened at calving time in the beginning of March while he was doing a routine check on his cows.

Over 80% of the national suckler and dairy herds calve in the months of February, March and April and the movie has been released to remind farmers of the dangers at this time of year.

"The cows were all in the sheds. I would have gone out as normal at about 8am to check the cows.

"A cow took exception to me trying to tag the calf and basically just shoved me against the wall.