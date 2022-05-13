More detail emerges on proposed dairy reduction scheme

More detail has emerged on a proposed Voluntary Dairy Exit Scheme which aims to reduce emissions from the dairy sector.

The Scheme has been proposed by the Dairy Vision Group, a committee of industry stakeholders which has been tasked by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue with developing a plan to stabilise and reduce emissions from the sector.

In its latest draft report, the Group has expanded on its suggestion that the Government should examine the potential for farmers to voluntarily exit from dairy production or to reduce their numbers of dairy cows for a minimum number of years.

The report, seen by the Farming Independent detailed how the measure would only reduce emissions if the scheme was structured in a way which prevents the reduced number of cows being replaced directly on the same holding with breeding ruminants.

This measure, it said would also rely on the projections of the total dairy herd and milk production stabilising in the period to 2030 being accurate; so that voluntary reduction has a direct impact on reducing total emissions.

The group suggested the principles to be considered for such a scheme should include that a farmer would commit to a specific reduction number at commencement of a 'contract'.

The scheme would operate over that contract period and provide an annual payment each year per cow in line with stated and verified reductions return.

It is proposed the farmer could not calve any cows and register births on AIM where they had opted to completely reduce.

Where they had opted for a partial reduction, it is suggested they could not calve any more cows than those in the herd but not included on their Reduction Scheme application at the time of application.

The report also highlighted that 'legally' the commitment would need to be linked to the herd and the holding, therefore a farmer could not opt for the scheme and remove all their cows and then transfer the holding during the contract and for the transferee to start a breeding ruminant enterprise on that holding.

It also noted that the contract period and the link to herd/holding are essential elements to ensure a reduction in emissions is achieved and lasts over a period of time.

The draft report also highlighted key challenges such a scheme would face, including complexity in attaching the reduction commitment to the herd and the holding over the contract period.

It was also outlined in the latest draft that a number of stakeholders represented on the Group raised concerns about an earlier version of this measure.

It was said many expressed the view that such a scheme has to be funded by the Exchequer