Minister puts brake on dairy expansion

Farm orgs hit out after McConalogue ramps up pressure to cut emissions as he highlights how a quarter of Ireland’s 16,000 dairy farmers are still in ‘expansion mode’

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue addresses the 2022 IFA AGM at the Mansion house. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue addresses the 2022 IFA AGM at the Mansion house. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has heaped pressure on the dairy industry to come up with a plan to reduce its emissions.

In a series of meetings with farm organisations and co-ops on Friday, the minister announced the creation of a high-level industry committee chaired by former Teagasc director Prof Gerry Boyle to develop a plan in the coming weeks.

