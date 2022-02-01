Minister puts brake on dairy expansion

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has heaped pressure on the dairy industry to come up with a plan to reduce its emissions.

In a series of meetings with farm organisations and co-ops on Friday, the minister announced the creation of a high-level industry committee chaired by former Teagasc director Prof Gerry Boyle to develop a plan in the coming weeks.

It’s understood the first step will be to stabilise emissions rapidly, so technologies in development can deliver the reductions to the level targeted under the Climate Action Plan.

However, the ICMSA said an arbitrary cap would do “irreparable damage” to “the main driver” of Ireland’s rural economy. The IFA said it would not allow the sector become a “twilight industry”.

The expected halt to dairy expansion will come less than seven years after the abolition of milk quotas; since then cow numbers increased from 1.3m in 2015 to 1.5m in 2020.

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society said its main priority entering these talks would be to protect “productivity growth” within the sector and said it was essential to support family farm units.

The Farming Independent understands the minister told the meetings that while total cattle numbers have been stable in recent years, this was only due to a decrease in suckler cows — there has been an increase in dairy cows, which have higher levels of emissions per head.

It is understood that Mr McConalogue highlighted that of Ireland’s 16,000 dairy farmers, up to 4,000 are still in “expansion mode” and noted the development of some very large units and some farmers with multiple platforms. However, he is also understood to have stressed that the “shutter will not be thrown down” for those who see dairying as a viable career choice.

In this context, it is expected the plan will include flexibility to facilitate entry for younger farmers and a route to retirement for older farmers.

Critically, it is also understood the Minister indicated that the cap on emissions now “doesn’t have to be a permanent brake on dairy expansion”.