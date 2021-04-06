ICMSA president Pat McCormack has called on the minister to row in behind the dairy industry

ICMSA president Pat McCormack has called on Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue “not to sit on the fence” regarding the dispute between Glanbia Ireland and An Taisce over proposed plans for a €140m cheese plant in Belview, Co Kilkenny.

With a judicial review of An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant planning permission for the proposed project ongoing and political and dairy industry pressure mounting on Government to intervene, the farm leader is urging the minister to row in behind the sector.

It comes as Glanbia’s dairy farmer suppliers continue to level criticism at the processor for its proposed introduction of peak milk supply restrictions for the months of April, May and June from next spring until at least 2024 as, without its new plant, Glanbia won’t have enough capacity to process further volume growth.

Speaking to the Farming Independent Mr McCormack said: “This is a very significant issue to the dairy industry with 25pc of suppliers and 30pc of the milk pool being put into stagnation - but, it means even more than that.

"We need to know is the minister with us or against us on this? He can’t sit on the fence. He’s either with the dairy industry or he’s not.

"I have a list of farmers who have expanded and are trying to build milking parlours, but they are being objected to on the ground by An Taisce.

"They’ve upped their cow numbers and all they want to do is develop their enterprise, but their planning is being objected to. An Taisce are gone a bit crazy on this.

"The question has to be asked how much employment is the dairy industry creating and the spin off in rural Ireland and how much employment is An Taisce creating in the rural economy,” said Mr McCormack who raised this issue at last week’s meeting of the Dairy Forum – which brings all key stakeholders in the sector together to discuss the strategic development of the sector. The meeting was chaired by Minister McConalogue.

Judicial review

Last month, a High Court case commenced between Glanbia Ireland and An Taisce over proposed plans to build a €140m continental cheese plant in Belview, Co Kilkenny.

The judicial review centres on the decision of An Bord Pleanála to uphold planning permission for the joint venture between Glanbia and Dutch dairy producer Royal A-Ware Food Group – a family-owned company in business for the last 150 years.

An Taisce's challenge to the planned plant include claims the environmental effects of the milk inputs for the cheese plant were not properly taken into account for the purposes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Habitats Directives.

Online Editors