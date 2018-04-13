Milk sector must adapt to demands of sustainable production - Dairygold CEO

Irish farming needs to adapt to the challenges of sustainable production and climate change, Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe has warned.

Mr Woulfe says sustainable production is demanded by customers such as Danone and Nestle.

Asked if climate change could be the 'new quota' for dairy farmers, he said: "I'd be concerned if we don't adapt, if we keep our head in the sand, it certainly will." Mr Woulfe added: "If we stay in the dark on this one it will creep up on us."

He said it was important for the co-op to identify and articulate the issues coming down the road. "Whether they are palatable or unpalatable it is about setting out what is likely to emerge. We cannot and we will not be able to continue growing at the rate we are growing without dealing comprehensively with the sustainability agenda," he said.