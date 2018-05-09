Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 9 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Milk production controls 'inevitable' to counter price volatility

Martin Ryan

The "honeymoon is well and truly over" for dairy farmers, who are now facing a very challenging period, IFA National Dairy Committee chairman Tom Phelan has warned.

Mr Phelan told a recent meeting in Limerick that a voluntary milk production control mechanism may become "inevitable" to counter price volatility in the sector.

Price reductions of the scale forecast this year threaten to slash milk sales from a typical 100-cow herd by up to €1,000 a week compared to 2017.

The IFA Dairy Committee has agreed to support a voluntary system of production management across the EU, but Mr Phelan stressed that the association would not support mandatory milk output cuts.

Any initiative would include some form of production management tool to restore market balance following the surge in EU milk production in the post-quota era, and the growth in production globally, the IFA representative explained.

"We do need a more sustainable model of producing milk going forward," Mr Phelan said.

However, he argued that such a scheme should not impact on Irish producers, because of their advantage of efficient grass production and low carbon footprint.

Looking to the immediate outlook for milk prices, Mr Phelan said there were mixed signals coming from the markets.

Also Read

"I am slightly more optimistic than I was a few months ago, because production in New Zealand is down," he said.

However, he pointed to the continuing overhang of 370,000 tonnes of skim milk powder (SMP) in intervention as a major concern.

"I'm very concerned that it (SMP intervention stock) is going to create a crisis in the market," Mr Phelan admitted.

"It is the first time that the commission is losing money on intervention, because they always made money on it, and we are trying to get them to agree sell it [the SMP] for feed."

Mr Phelan said that intervention worked in a milk quota situation where supply was controlled, but that there was a need for other supply management tools.

The EU 28 was the largest global producer of milk in 2017 at 151.7 million metric tonnes of product, which was 55pc higher that production in the US, the second highest producer.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the launch were Kevin Bellamy, Global Sector Head for Dairy in Rabobank, Billy Kane, Chief Executive of Finance Ireland, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed and Eugene O' Callaghan Director Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

Milkflex loans facility rolled out to dairy farmers nationwide

4 key tips for farmers to get the most from grass this summer
Gabriel D’Arcy of LacPatrick Dairies. Picture: Paul McErlane

'They are 2.5c/l behind other co-ops and it all adds up' - LacPatrick...
Teagasc dairy specialist Joe Patton. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Farmers urged to stick with first cut silage targets
Padraic Joyce says some farmers rely on the CAP payments for the majority of their income

'Cash cut will drive away new farmers' - Dairy and beef farmer on impact...
Glanbia Wexford. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Glanbia announces €60m support package for members
Some 19,500t of product was sold at today's auction at an average price of NZ$3,465/t and it comes on the back of falling dairy production in New Zealand.

Global Dairy Trade prices fall, after temporary lift


Top Stories

File photo

Why Irish fields could soon be filled with grass fit for footballers
(stock image)

Elderly farmer fined for neglect of cattle but neighbour intervenes to help...
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove. Photo: Reuters

Gove snubs Brexit meeting with Creed for a second time
Sheep in Manorhamilton Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Sheep Factory Prices: Kill stats give lie to factory complaints
Stock image

Farmers 'need more low-cost loans'

5 things every farmer should know when completing their Basic Payment Scheme...

Farmer puts his cows up for 'adoption' as drought hits