Milk production breaks through 1bn litres

Irish milk production has broken through the 1bn litre mark as milk intake at creameries was estimated by CSO to be 1,100.3m litres in May.

This was 10.8pc above the corresponding 2018 figure. Comparing the May 2019 milk produce figures with those for May 2018 shows that total milk sold for human consumption decreased by 1.6pc to 46.2m litres.

Butter production was up 13.1pc to 31,100t.

In April domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 946.7m litres for April 2019, according to the CSO.

This was 15pc above the corresponding 2018 figure.

Milk production is on target to top eight billion litres this year, with deliveries to some processors up 12-13pc in the first quarter compared to 2018.

Comparing the April 2019 milk produce figures with those for April 2018 shows that total milk sold for human consumption decreased by 2.3pc to 43.4 million litres while butter production was up 18.2pc to 28,100 tonnes.

