Why the ICMSA believes co-ops 'can and must' hold price into the summer

FarmIreland.ie

Following the publication of the January 2018 Ornua PPI and the series of January milk price announcements, the Chairperson of ICMSA’s Dairy Committee said that the stability of the index at 111.3 shows the improved resilience in dairy markets and demonstrates again ICMSA’s belief that milk price “can and must” be held current levels.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/dairy/milk-prices/why-the-icmsa-believes-coops-can-and-must-hold-price-into-the-summer-36606795.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/article36606786.ece/d8c3d/AUTOCROP/h342/Depositphotos_138169514_m-2015.jpg