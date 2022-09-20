Where to now for dairy prices after recent global surges?

Soaring milk prices this year are set to lift Irish dairy farm incomes to record levels in 2022. But with feed and fertiliser prices also at record highs, we ask John Lancaster, head of dairy and food consulting at Stonex to give his outlook on whether dairy’s bull run can last.

What has happened to global milk supply?

On a global basis, milk supplies have been rather tepid.

In the second half of 2021, Europe went into year-on-year declines, and that has continued into this year.

US milk production has also been rather tepid. It was more impacted by Covid and the structural responses to Covid in the US with the foodbox programmes etc.

US milk went through a series of really extreme price moves from the low end to the high end, back down and back up again.

However, part of that was that you saw farmers reducing herd numbers because margins had been reduced.

Now, the US herd is rebuilding, so it’s coming back a bit, but they’re still down year on year and US milk production is still running just about down year on year.

Then the third major exporter of dairy products, New Zealand, had a rather poor last season.

They had a combination of not particularly good weather conditions combined with high feed costs etc.

This meant that milk production there was running significantly down, especially for the second half of their season from January to June.

Why is China so important to dairy markets?

They’re the single biggest dairy importer in the world. So throughout 2020 and 2021, Chinese demand had been very strong, some products were seeing up to 30pc year-on-year kind of increases.

Some of that was driven by the public health message about vitamin D, high-quality foods as being one of the ways of fighting against Covid.

In China, the health message had more emphasis on dairy, where consumption per capita, compared to Western nations, is still very low.

That helped drive up their imports year on year.

The other thing that strongly drove their imports as well was on the pigmeat side.

China had to depopulate a large proportion of its pig herd due to ASF and then repopulate.

However, they structurally shifted from ‘backyard’ pig producers with less than 10 pigs, to bigger integrated units.

Those bigger units were purchasing US and European genetics, which need really high energy input, and high inclusion of lactose and whey as part of the weaner diet.

So that helped really drive the demand for whey products as well.

What’s happening with Chinese demand now?

Now, the Chinese have overshot somewhat on the pig production side and by the end of last year, margins had dropped off significantly.

They’ve recovered a little bit, but that big drive to import as much as possible, to push the expansion, has slowed down significantly.

At the same time, the Covid lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities through April, May, June and into July reduced domestic consumption.

It meant that liquid milk that would have normally gone into fresh products such as yoghurt and acidified drinks instead went to the dryers to make whole milk powder. So there’s been a double whammy there.

They had a reduction in their consumption and they are building stockpiles of the commodity dairy products.

How has inflation impacted demand in developing world?

I think the biggest factor driving the market on the commodity side is fears around global demand and the increase in interest rates in the US and Europe, which will make dollar-denominated commodities more expensive.

So in a middle-income or lower-income country that’s an important net importer of dairy products — which most of them are — those dairy products have got significantly more expensive, and all the other food items have also gotten significantly more expensive.

Can the consumer keep up with the high prices?

There are a lot of fears around that demand closer to home within Europe and the US.

There are lots of questions about what this inflationary environment will do to retail demand.

Consumers are going to have to make decisions around where a limited pool of money is going to be spent.

We’ve already seen anecdotal evidence and some reports from the likes of the supermarkets that there’s been a shift from branded products to own-label product.

People are cutting out more expensive points, which are the meats, particularly beef.

One positive for dairy is a lot of vegetarian meals will have cheese as a protein component, and cheese prices have remained very strong.

About half of the European milk goes into cheese on a total European level.

How will this impact the dairy trade?

Overall, I’m not trying to be overly negative, but there are headwinds. The markets have come back from the highs for pretty much all of the products.

Most farmers are seeing the information about GDT (Global Dairy Trade).

We’ve had a good few auctions on the trot over the summer that have been negative.

There’s some commentators saying that we’re pretty much near the bottom of the market or near the bottom on GDT.

However, you can never really call that until you see it in retrospect.

What does it mean for milk prices?

Normally we’d say milk prices tend to lag commodity prices by three to four months, give or take.

The commodity prices have come back from their highs in June.

Even with those headwinds I have talked about, we’re still building pretty strong price levels on the commodities for next year versus historical levels.

So we’re not expecting an absolute crash. Milk supply growth is moderate, so that’s going to impact that as well.

So the expectation is that markets are building in lower prices going into next year, but still staying relatively high on historical levels.

The next few months should see the end of the highs of milk prices. With the way the market is or the markets are lined up, we’re expecting to see a decline in prices into the spring and summer of next year.

What do environmental concerns mean for the future of dairy in Europe?

In terms of milk production, the environmental issues effectively mean a cap, at least to a certain extent, on how much milk Europe is going to be able to produce going forward.

However, there are still a lot of open questions about how the dairy sector will be able to respond to some of these things.

One thing hat farmers are really good at is if there’s incentivisation, they will move to new technology incredibly quickly.

Sometimes the general population can see farming as a bit of a laggard in technological adoption. But the opposite is the truth most of the time.

The technological piece around those environmental issues, both on the methane and the nitrates, is still something of an open question.

Will we ever see milk prices below 30c/l again?

There’s always an element of supply and demand.

We’re an exporter. Our domestic market here only accounts for 6-7pc of our annual production.

So what’s happening in the European market on the global market is incredibly important for what’s going to happen to Irish milk prices. We can’t exist in a vacuum.

You could never say that you’re never going to see historic highs and lows.

If I had to give a message to farmers, I would say the milk price isn’t actually that important. It’s about the margin.

‘Our members are less worried about global market movements than they are about our own Government’s intentions’

All forecasts are pointing to further cost increases for dairy farmers in 2023, warns IFA dairy executive Karol Kissane.

“This will be across most categories, but especially in the areas of fertiliser and electricity. Processor costs will also increase in 2023,” he says.

However, looking at milk price for 2023, he says indications are that it will remain close to its current level.

“On the supply side, global milk production will be negative for 2022,” says Mr Kissane. “This may turn slightly positive in 2023, but off a low base of 2022. Compared to 2021, it will still be negative.

“The high cost of inputs, plus ever-increasing environmental demands on dairy farmers, will ensure this.

“There are some pressures on the demand side driven by the escalating costs of living, with a worry also that a recession may hit in Europe and the US.

“However, Chinese demand is subdued due to their zero Covid strategy. This will probably remain in place into H1 2023, but once it’s lifted it should see China return to the market.

“When they do, they will drive demand globally for dairy products. This in turn will further drive farmgate prices for dairy.

“Overall, with the large increases in costs, dairy farmer margins will be tighter in 2023, with demand pressures meaning we will not see the price increases of 2022.

“However, once China opens up from its zero-Covid strategy, it should see demand once again grow and milk price rises should follow.”

Noel Murphy, chair of ICMSA’s Dairy Committee does not see any factor “coming down the line” that would significantly dent a market that his organisation estimates to be in a reasonable supply-demand balance.

He feels the most potent threat is outside the confines of global dairy markets and lies in the double-digit inflation that is wiping out any benefit from prices hovering around 56c/l.

“We monitor the major producers and try to anticipate volumes against existing and trending demand. There’s nothing there that’s too alarming.

“And there’s an argument for saying that high inflation in some of our competitor producers will drive down their volumes, which might benefit us where demand for dairy and powders is generally considered ‘inelastic’ and not generally subject to consumer cut-back where sentiment turns negative, as in a likely recession.

“The problem is not demand in our export markets; the problem is here where we will be subject to both the same input inflation and an increasingly restrictive production regulatory climate.

“Our members are less worried about the market movements than they are about our own Government’s intentions.”