Two-tier dairy industry emerging as co-ops' milk price gap widens

Recent milk price cuts have seen the price dairy farmers are paid by processors vary by as much as €6,500 for a 400,000-litre supplier, according to figures from the ICMSA.

ICMSA dairy chair Gerard Quain said the price announcements for April had again highlighted an "astonishing difference" between the West Cork co-ops and their larger counterparts both in Munster and elsewhere.

He said that taking the four-month peak period to June inclusive, a 400,000 litre supplier to, for example, Lisavaird is receiving "probably €6,500 more for their milk than their counterpart supplying to other processors up the country".