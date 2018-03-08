'The powder was not sold but outright dumped – this price is scandalous': EU farmer leader hits out at intervention milk powder sale

FarmIreland.ie

The European Commission sold 4,000t of intervention milk powder in its latest tender. However the price it accepted for the product as sparked severe critism from the European Milk Board (EMB).

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/dairy/milk-prices/the-powder-was-not-sold-but-outright-dumped-this-price-is-scandalous-eu-farmer-leader-hits-out-at-intervention-milk-powder-sale-36682735.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36682733.ece/89045/AUTOCROP/h342/EMB.PNG