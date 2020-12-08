Talk of 7pc cut to milk prices ‘premature’ – ICMSA

Teagasc prediction of a 7pc fall in milk prices next year has been described as 'premature', by Gerald Quain, Chairperson of ICMSA's Dairy Committee.

The forecast contained in Teagasc's Outlook for 2021 comes on the back of its assumption that UK will Exit the EU with no deal on January 1.

Despite the global dairy market expected to be quite stable next year with continued milk supply growth matched by demand growth on international markets, Teagasc Economist Trevor Donnellan says Brexit will be a key concern for the Irish dairy sector.

"The Teagasc assumption is that no deal takes place and that tariffs will come into force and farm a dairy perspective that is principally a concern for cheddar exports to the UK," he said.

While he said there are quite substantial Irish cheese stocks already in the UK ahead of Brexit and that those stocks will not be subject to tariff, he also explained that this only "pushes the headache of what we do with our cheddarer production a little bit down the road".

He said it would be the case ultimately that cheddar previously destined for the UK market may have to be absorbed in other markets or may end up being used in processed cheese production if the UK market is not available.

"Ultimately we have factored ina 7pc reduction in the Irish milk price in 2021 as a result that will take the 2021 milk price from the 34.4cl of 2020 back cheddar based on actual constituents vat incl," he said.

Any talk of a Brexit-related fall in milk price – much less a 7% fall in milk price – is premature, according to ICMSA's Gerald Quain.

"There's no way of knowing yet what the new arrangements will be and how they will affect price.

"If we can maintain our British dairy markets – which will have to be a 'Red Line' issue for Ireland – then we think that the outlook for Q1 2021 looks very stable as hopefully food service get back to normality and butter and powders continue to move forward.

"The overall supply figures don't show any grounds for anticipating a 7pc fall or anything like it, and actually, right now, there are grounds for some optimism in terms of our ability to keep supplying our food to a British market that knows it, wants it and trusts it", he said.

Ornua Chief Executive John Jordan said a hard Brexit would cost the sector over €100m per annum. “A hard Brexit will have a significant impact on Onrua..and ultimately will have a significant impact on milk price. There is no market that can directly replace the UK. Even a soft Brexit will add cost to doing business and make us less competitive.”

Online Editors