Supply boost sees Glanbia pay €1bn for milk in 2018

Glanbia Ireland said today that it paid approximately €1 billion, including VAT, for milk directly to 4,500 farmer suppliers in 2018.

CEO of Glanbia Ireland, Jim Bergin, told its AGM today that this delivered a direct boost to the economies of towns and villages in rural Ireland, with payments worth €168m to suppliers in Co Kilkenny, €149m in Co Waterford, €124m in Co Tipperary and €122m in Co Wexford.

“The 5.1pc growth in milk supply in 2018 was worth over €47m extra in payments last year which has an impact on the economies of rural Ireland and our suppliers’ farms,” he said.

Milk supplies to Glanbia Ireland are now at 2.7 billion litres per year, with supply reaching 88 million litres per week at peak this year, compared to around 45 million per week in 2014.

In line with the growth in milk volume, Glanbia has invested €343 million in processing capacity, including investments in the Belview milk powder plant and in cheese processing in Wexford.

Glanbia Co-op said its members benefited from a strong dividend last year, with a total of €14.8m paid out to Members (39 cent per share). This included an Ordinary Dividend of 13c, plus a Special Dividend of 26c as approved by Members their 2017 Special General Meeting in Punchestown.

The AGM approved Share Interest (Dividend) of 15 cent per share for 2019, which is 15pc higher than the previous year.

At a Special General Meeting post the AGM, Members approved the creation of a €30 million Support Fund and the distribution of 13.5 cent per share (c.€5 million) in Share Interest (Special Dividend) to be paid no later than 30 December 2020.