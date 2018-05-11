Stable Ornua PPI means the worst of dairy returns are over - IFA

The Ornua PPI stabilising for the first time since last October is a clear indication that Irish co-ops have seen the worst of dairy returns, according to IFA National Dairy Chairman Tom Phelan.

He said that they are now able to benefit from the firmer dairy prices being reported by the EU Milk Market Observatory.

Ornua announced this week that the Purchase Price Index for April is 100.4 (29.6c/L, VAT inclusive, based on Ornua’s product purchase mix and assumed costs of 6.5c/L). The April 2018 Index is unchanged from March, with higher butter and SMP returns in the month, offset by lower cheddar returns, it said.

The IFA man said this should help co-ops to continue to support milk prices for April supplies, in recognition of the horrendously difficult late spring dairy farmers have endured. “At 100.4 points, the Ornua PPI is unchanged at a milk price equivalent of around 30c/l including VAT, when it was expected to be down 1 or 2 cents on this.