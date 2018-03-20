Skimmed milk powder slumps 8% at Global Dairy Trade auction

Skimmed Milk Powder saw a significant decline at the auction with prices down some 8.6%. Whole Milk Powder prices were stable up 0.1pc.

Butter prices were also unchanged at the auction while Cheddar prices fell almost 4pc.

New Zealand, the world's largest dairy exporter, had suffered from curbed supply caused by unusually dry weather late last year, which had pushed up prices. Wetter weather in recent weeks led to a more favorable outlook for supply, which meant further price gains were likely to be muted.