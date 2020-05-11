Processors set to cut milk prices to base level of 29c/l

Steadier global dairy markets and intense lobbying by the farm organisations is piling pressure on dairies to hold April milk prices.

Both the IFA and ICMSA insisted this week that markets had steadied sufficiently for co-ops and dairy companies to maintain milk prices at current levels for April supplies.

But with Glanbia and Lakelands due to set their milk prices over the next two days, the indications are that processors will pull returns by around 1c/L, with most dairies moving to a base of 29c/L.

Dairy processors cut milk prices by 2c/L for March deliveries on the back of a sharp slide in commodity values when food sector demand across Europe, Asia and North America collapsed as a result of the Covid-19 lockdowns.

And while European dairy markets have settled over the past fortnight, and demand from China has improved, industry sources claimed that farm-gate milk prices were still 2-3c/L above what the returns from the markets could currently justify.

Processors also pointed to the high levels of product they were being forced to hold because of the fall-off in demand.

Richard Scheper of Rabobank said there was “more positive sentiment” around the dairy sector at the moment, with the lifting of some lockdown restrictions in Europe and improved demand from China helping to steady markets.

However, although Rabobank in their latest global review expect Chinese dairy demand to normalise in the second half of the year, import requirements are forecast to decline 19pc on 2019.

Butter prices on the Dutch spot market improved by €40/t to €2,610/t last week, while SMP and WMP were steady at €1,900/t and €2,550/t respectively.

But Mr Scheper warned of further difficulties for the dairy sector should the lockdown restrictions remain in place into the second half of the year. He said increased stockpiles of EU dairy commodities were a further cause for concern.

“Even if most of the lockdown restrictions will be removed in the months going forward we will probably still have some year-on-year losses in the food-service sector for most of the rest of the year. Furthermore, we do expect to see losses in export volumes in quarter one and quarter three, while the EU is close to its seasonal peak in milk production,” Mr Schepers said.

He predicted that farm-gate milk prices were likely to fall across the EU in the second and third quarters due to the continued uncertainty in markets.

‘Bottom of the league’

However, ICMSA’s Gerald Quain claimed that Irish dairy processors had the ability to hold farm-gate prices for April.

Pointing out that the May milk price for Arla and Friesland Campina suppliers will be 32.46c/kg and 31.83c/kg, Mr Quain asked why the Irish farmer milk price was “always bumping along the bottom of the EU milk price league”.

Meanwhile, IFA president, Tim Cullinan, said the co-ops had sufficient scope to reduce their costs in other areas.

“Oil and gas prices have plummeted to historical lows, which will reduce the cost of milk assembly and processing for all co-ops. Also, in light of the exceptional circumstances, banks have engaged with all their customers, households and businesses alike. Co-ops must use this opportunity to also seek greater leeway on their commitments,” Mr Cullinan said.

In addition, the IFA pointed out that EU dairy exports to China had increased 20pc for March alone and that the introduction of a private storage aid scheme by the Commission had helped improve market confidence.