Processors set to cut milk prices to base level of 29c/l

Timoleague, Cork, Ireland. 10th May, 2020. Dairy cows grasing on farmland at dawn outside Timoleague, Co. Cork, Ireland. - Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger Expand

David Creedon

Declan O'Brien

Steadier global dairy markets and intense lobbying by the farm organisations is piling pressure on dairies to hold April milk prices.

Both the IFA and ICMSA insisted this week that markets had steadied sufficiently for co-ops and dairy companies to maintain milk prices at current levels for April supplies.

But with Glanbia and Lakelands due to set their milk prices over the next two days, the indications are that processors will pull returns by around 1c/L, with most dairies moving to a base of 29c/L.