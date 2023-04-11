Farming

Prepare for lower milk prices going forward

Global dairy production may be past its lows, so prices will get less support on the supply side, a dairy market analyst has warned. Image: Getty Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Dairy commodity prices continue to fall from the highs seen recently, with farmers warned to be prepared for milk prices that will continue to be “meaningfully lower” than the high payouts of last year.

In its latest update on European dairy commodity prices, the EU’s Milk Market Observatory again showed declines across most of the main products last week except for Whole Milk Powder (WMP), which remained flat.

