Prepare for lower milk prices going forward

Dairy commodity prices continue to fall from the highs seen recently, with farmers warned to be prepared for milk prices that will continue to be “meaningfully lower” than the high payouts of last year.

In its latest update on European dairy commodity prices, the EU’s Milk Market Observatory again showed declines across most of the main products last week except for Whole Milk Powder (WMP), which remained flat.

EU dairy commodity prices have declined massively since peaking in July of last year, with Skimmed Milk Power (SMP) prices down 40pc and butter prices down 30pc.

Dairy market sentiment was not helped by returns at the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction last week.

Prices fell by 4.7pc in aggregate, with WMP prices down just over 5pc. All major products sold on the GDT are now down 30-45pc on an annual basis.

Nathaniel Keall, economist with New Zealand bank ASB, said the dynamic at this GDT doesn’t offer many reasons to be bullish on the outlook for dairy prices.

“Up until now, the forward contract curve has at least pointed to a degree of upward momentum for prices heading into next season (autumn), but now... contracts are trading below where this season’s were a fortnight ago,” he said.

It’s a bearish sign for near-term dairy prices, Keall said, that demand continues to soften even as China has begun ramping up purchases.

​“Some expected the end of the zero-Covid policy and China’s subsequent reopening to trigger a surge in prices, but we’ve long argued for a more cautious view, given strong local dairy production and WMP inventories in China and fading demand elsewhere.

“Southeast Asia — where strong demand has helped underpin dairy prices over the past — has taken a big step back,” he said.

Further, Knell believes global dairy production is past its lows, so prices will get less support on the supply side. “It’s not surging ahead, but modest growth looks likely. European production is managing reasonable annual lifts.

“In NZ, positive pasture growth is a good sign (albeit with squeezed margins still an issue). US production has grown for the last eight months. China is fairly opaque, but local dairy production reportedly remained healthy over Q1, with inventories also in good health.”