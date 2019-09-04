Ornua's PPI falls despite farmers' call that Irish co-ops are 'falling behind EU counterparts'

File photo
File photo
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Ornua's PPI has dropped for August 2019, despite calls by farmers that Irish co-op milk prices are "falling behind EU counterparts".

Ornua announced that its August PPI is 103.50 (30.8 cpl, VAT inclusive, based on Ornua’s product purchase mix and assumed costs of 6.5 cpl) and is adjusted from 104 in July 2019.

It said that the adjustment for August reflects weaker butter and cheese prices, partially offset by improved powder price

This comes as IFA National Dairy Chairman Tom Phelan said Irish co-ops were falling behind their European counterparts, many of which have held prices for some months, with plans to hold into September.

He added that the three Irish co-ops included in the Dutch LTO monthly review of European milk prices were 3.3c/l behind the average of the review for July milk, and it was high time Irish co-ops stabilised milk prices for the rest of the year.

“With the exception of the West Cork Co-ops, Irish milk purchasers have paid farmers less than the Ornua PPI return for most of the last 11 months, and they can afford to hold prices at least till year-end,” Mr Phelan said.

“All European milk price indicators are showing stability. The EU average milk price published for July by the EU Milk Market Observatory (MMO) based on member states’ reports is €33.7/100kg, slightly above the June €33.5/100kg price.

"Between June 2018 and June 2019, the average milk price reported by the EU MMO has increased by 4pc, yet the Irish price by only 1pc,” he said.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

“The Dutch LTO monthly review of European milk prices also shows that the three Irish co-ops it includes (Glanbia, Kerry and Dairygold) have fallen behind the average for some months. For July milk, this gap has widened to 3.3c/l,” he said.

He stated that the main European milk purchasers have stabilised milk prices for some months now, with Dutch-based cross-border co-op Friesland Campina paying €35/100kg for Jul and August and continuing to hold for September.

He also noted that Arla UK is also holding its milk price for September, the 8 consecutive month, at 30.22p/l, with most other British milk purchasers also holding, in many cases continuing a trend several months long.

"Web-Agri France reports an actual 6% increase in the average milk price paid to French farmers for the third quarter of the year (July to September), to 34c/l,” he said.

“Irish co-ops are falling behind on milk prices, and it is simply unfair to Irish dairy farmers. Brexit is a legitimate cause for concern, but Irish dairy farmers cannot be made to pay for it in advance. Co-ops must send a clear signal to farmers that they will hold the milk price to year-end."

