Ornua warned against 'moving the goalposts' on dairy price index

The offices of Ornua, Ireland&rsquo;s biggest dairy exporter Expand

Declan O'Brien

The IFA and ICMSA have expressed deep concern regarding proposed changes to Ornua's Purchasing Price Index (PPI) which could adversely affect returns to dairy farmers.

Moves to increase the processing allowance which is used to convert the PPI into an estimated farmgate milk price have been strongly opposed by the farm organisations.

It is understood that the proposals will increase the allowance for processing from 6.5c/l to 6.9c/l. This would reduce the PPI conversion to a farmgate price by 0.4c/l.