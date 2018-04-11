Ornua returns in March signal sub 30c/L milk price

Ornua's Purchase Price Index fell again in March and is now at levels not seen since last summer.

The Index for March is 100.4 (29.6 cpl, VAT inclusive, based on Ornua’s product purchase mix and assumed costs of 6.5ppl), adjusted from the slightly revised figures of 105.4 in February and 111.8 in January.

Ornua has said the March 2018 Index reflects higher butter returns in the month, offset by lower cheddar and powder prices. It comes as IFA National Dairy Committee Chairman Tom Phelan has warned co-ops that they must not kick farmers while they’re down by cutting milk prices, but must instead utilise some of the strongly increased 2017 profits to show their understanding of the extreme hardship and stress levels on farms in the only way that will count for dairy farmers: by holding the March milk price.

Farmers appreciate the support co-ops have given through various fodder initiatives. However, the goodwill generated by these moves will be utterly destroyed in farmers’ minds by any price cut. “Farmers have had to contend with unprecedented hardship this spring, after what was an early and long winter. Most have run short or altogether out of fodder and are only now – over a month late – seeing ground temperatures that will hopefully allow for some grass growth in the coming days. The stress among farmer is approaching burn-out levels as they have got no relief since the busy calving season,” he warned.