Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 11 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Ornua returns in March signal sub 30c/L milk price

FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Ornua's Purchase Price Index fell again in March and is now at levels not seen since last summer.

The Index for March is 100.4 (29.6 cpl, VAT inclusive, based on Ornua’s product purchase mix and assumed costs of 6.5ppl), adjusted from the slightly revised figures of 105.4 in February and 111.8 in January. 

Ornua has said the March 2018 Index reflects higher butter returns in the month, offset by lower cheddar and powder prices.

It comes as IFA National Dairy Committee Chairman Tom Phelan has warned co-ops that they must not kick farmers while they’re down by cutting milk prices, but must instead utilise some of the strongly increased 2017 profits to show their understanding of the extreme hardship and stress levels on farms in the only way that will count for dairy farmers: by holding the March milk price. 

Farmers appreciate the support co-ops have given through various fodder initiatives. However, the goodwill generated by these moves will be utterly destroyed in farmers’ minds by any price cut.

“Farmers have had to contend with unprecedented hardship this spring, after what was an early and long winter. Most have run short or altogether out of fodder and are only now – over a month late – seeing ground temperatures that will hopefully allow for some grass growth in the coming days. The stress among farmer is approaching burn-out levels as they have got no relief since the busy calving season,” he warned.

“Teagasc have put the reduced profitability for each day that the cows are not grazing at between €2.20 and €3.00 per cow. Hence for a 100-cow herd, a three-week delay in turn out, for example, would cost the farmer around €5,500. The true nature of the losses may be greater as some herds have lost more than three weeks’ worth of grazing since last autumn. Also, they will certainly rise further in the longer term, as fodder production capacity, cow condition and possibly cow fertility also suffer,” he added.

“And that’s only the economics. The human costs must also be taken into account,” he said.

Also Read

“In these exceptionally harsh circumstances, farmers need to feel truly supported by their co-ops’ utilising some of the profits they made last year to hold the March milk price despite lower market returns,” Tom Phelan concluded.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Stock Image

Major calf exporter moves to buying bulk of its calves direct from farmers
Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

'Dairy farmers in massive trouble if there isn't a change in the weather' -...
Melvin Beamish AIB; Grainne Healy, Teagasc; Dan and Timmy Crowley and Catherine Arundel AIB Bantry pictured at the farm walk on the Crowley holding at Carey’s Cross, Bandon, Co Cork. Photo: Denis Boyle

'We aim to reseed 10 to 12pc of the farm annually' - Top grassland farmer...
Tom Kelly of Ballymakenny Road, Drogheda, Co Louth, with his prizewinning bull, Monamore Dresden — sold for €3,000

Long journey pays big dividends - Louth men sell five bulls for €14k after 400km...
Michael and John O'Callaghan, Farnivane, Bandon, holding their double winners, Mountfarna Jetstream, reserve champion, and Mountfarna Jetway, Overall Champion of Show at the IHFA Premier Show and Sale at Nenagh, with Pat Frawley, judge, Charles Gallagher, CEO, IHFA and Kathleen Watson, IHFA President.

Scramble for deals at the IHFA show and sale as achieves its highest clearance...
Farmer Dan Bourke and his son Brandon (9) from Kilcorney, Millstreet at the Dairygold Co-Op branch in Millstreet, Cork speaking with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed (right) and Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe as a delivery of imported fodder from the UK arrives to the Co-Op for distribution. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

'Every day that my cows kept indoors is costing around €100'
Purchasing silage can be a hit and miss affair

Farmers warned not overload on concentrates to compensate for...


Top Stories

Noel Delany:

'The way things stand we are already a month behind on winter barley' -...
Andrew O'Carroll from Paulstown Co Kilkenny. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

'Factories don't know where they are going to get finished cattle' - Beef prices to...
There is uncertainty around fodder supplies

'A lot of farmers are not signing up to buy imported fodder as they don't have...
Tom Keogh at Keogh's farm and crisp factory in Oldtown, Co. Dublin. Photo: Douglas O'Connor

Dublin potato farmers secure major contract with the largest international...
DUP leader Arlene Foster. Photo: PA

Arlene Foster's ex-advisor admits email to farmer relation about heating...
Ferrying neighbours through the floods at Mukanagh, Athlone in 2015. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Children of flood-affected farmers to get planning exemptions
stock photo)

Over 30 cows worth thousands stolen from Northern farms