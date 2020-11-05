Ornua returns boost should narrow 2c/L in price gap between the highest and lowest paying milk processors

The Ornua Index for the month of October was 104.1 (30.2cpl, VAT inclusive based on Ornua’s product purchase mix and assumed member processing costs of 7cpl) and is up from 102.8 in the previous month, the company has said.

The marginal increase is as a result of product mix and slightly stronger cheese returns. Returns across the other products are generally stable.

IFA Dairy Chairman Tom Phelan said the PPI equivalent milk price has risen to 30.2c/L.

When adjusted to include the Ornua value payment of €5.8m, it amounts to 32.71c/L (including VAT), he said.

“The dairy sector has proven robust amongst the COVID-19 uncertainty, as clearly seen by the slight but upward trend of the Ornua PPI each month. This gives farmers confidence going into the backend,” he said.

For September milk, there was a difference of about 2c/L in base price between the highest paying and lowest paying milk processors.

“We highlighted this last month as a growing issue amongst the lower paying processors. Instead of the gap narrowing, it has since widened,” he said.

“Dairy farmers expect this price difference to be addressed this month.” he concluded.

Online Editors