Ornua PPI index lifts again for April 

The Ornua Purchase Price Index (PPI) increased again for April milk as global markets continue to improve at pace, it has been confirmed.

The results, published this morning, place the index at 115.1 – up from 112.6 last month – putting April milk supplies at 34.2c/L.

In a statement a spokesperson said: “The Ornua Purchase Price Index for the month of April 115.1 (34.2cpl, VAT inclusive based on Ornua’s product purchase mix, an assumed member processing cost of 7cpl and excluding member margin) and is up from 112.6 in the previous month.

"The increase is again driven by stronger butter and powder returns.”

In addition, the Ornua Value Payment payable to members in the month is €6.76m, which equated to 5.9pc of gross purchases in the month (year to date 6.2pc).