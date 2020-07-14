Ornua makes key changes to dairy price index

The Ornua Board today approved two changes to the Ornua Purchase Price Index.

Ornua said the changes are being made to ensure the Purchase Price Index remains an accurate base commodity reference and to bring greater transparency to how Ornua returns market premium.

It comes as The IFA and ICMSA had expressed deep concern regarding proposed changes to Ornua's Purchasing Price Index (PPI) which they said could adversely affect returns to dairy farmers.

Ornua today announced that the estimated Member Co-op milk assembly and processing cost, used to convert the Purchase Price Index (for the Ornua base commodity portfolio of products) to a net cent per litre (cpl) indicative milk price, will move from 6.5 cpl to 7 cpl.

It is understood this would reduce the PPI conversion to a farmgate price by 0.4c/l.

The company said this increase was advised by Member Co-ops and validated by an independent review and that the adjustment does not alter the Purchase Price Index or impact the prices Ornua pays for products.

It does impact the indicative milk price calculation. The indicative milk price continues to be based on the industry-standard solids expression of 3.6% Fat, 3.3% Protein.

In a further change, Ornua said as the Purchase Price Index is a measure of Ornua’s market performance on commodity products it should only include base commodities. As such, previously included market premium payable by Ornua will be removed and expressed alongside the Purchase Price Index.

In addition, going forward the annual Members’ Bonus will be paid monthly and combined with the market premium. Together, they will be called the ‘Ornua Value Payment’ and reported as part of the monthly Purchase Price Index communication.

Costs

In relation to the processing costs changes, Ornua said in the ten years since it was established, new cost implications have arisen that need to be considered to maintain the Purchase Price Index’s relevance when converted to an indicative milk price.

As a result, late last year the Ornua Board agreed to a review of the Member Co-op milk assembly and processing cost used to convert the Purchase Price Index into an indicative milk price.

As a justification for the increase Ornua said Member Co-ops have highlighted that it has not contained new and increased costs that they have incurred over the past ten years.

Notable increases include seasonality inflated depreciation, maintenance, and compliance costs. Customers are demanding greater standards in terms of quality and traceability leading to new regulatory, environmental and sustainability costs.

In addition, it said borrowings undertaken by Member Co-ops to fund the expansion of the industry post quota, require greater margin retention to meet strict banking covenant requirements.

The updates will come into effect from the July Purchase Price Index, which will be published in August.

