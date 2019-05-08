Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 8 May 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Ornua increases its PPI Index due to higher butter prices

Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Ornua’s Purchase Price Index has risen to 105.9 from 104.1 for April 2019.

The figure is equivalent to farm gate prices of 31.6 cent per litre based on Ornua’s product purchase mix and assumed costs of 6.5 cent per litre.

The adjustment for April reflects higher butter prices and generally stable to improved returns for the powder variants. 

This comes as global dairy prices rose for the 11th time in a row at a fortnightly auction held early on Wednesday, as waning New Zealand production provided support.

The GDT Price Index climbed 0.4pc, with an average selling price of $3,490 per tonne. The index rose 0.5pc at the previous sale, according to GDT Events.

However, most processors are currently quoting around 30.5-31.5c/l; apart from the West Cork co-ops that are paying over 34c/l. Last month Glanbia cut its milk price by 1c/l, with Lakelands dropping by 0.5c/l.

Gerald Quain of ICMSA said there was no reason for talk of "doom and gloom" in dairy markets.

Mr Quain pointed out that the GDT has seen 11 consecutive gains and is at its highest level since June 2017.

Also Read

He added that Dutch spot market returns for butter and skim milk powder equated to an average price of 32.5c/l.

"The facts are that the global supply position is favourable, given that the EU and US are showing minimal growth year-on-year," he said.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

File photo

Global dairy prices rise for 11th time in a row
Knockmaroon Red Holstein Friesians in the mart pens at Carnaross prior to the auction.

Guinness family 'thrilled' with full clearance of dairy herd at successful...
Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Dairygold: milk prices more than market returns
Ireland is on target for another record year of milk supplies

Dairy processors sound alarm as milk supplies head for record highs
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Global dairy prices rise for the 11th consecutive time
Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom

Breed more beef, dairy farmers urged
Teagasc Greenfield farm open day in Kilkenny. Photo: Roger Jones.

Greenfield blow as landowners decide to return to 'more traditional'...


Top Stories

Thomas Duffy on the family farm in Maghera, Co Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

'Macra needs to compete with Netflix to tackle rural isolation'-...
File photo

Factories: Optimists dealt a blow as lamb prices hold
Stock photo

Offaly man sued over claims he sold infertile bull
Photo: Gerry Mooney

Tight numbers drive on beef prices for all grades
Next level: The new Raptor version of the Ford Ranger pickup

Ford's new Raptor 4WD picks up where ordinary Ranger leaves off
Stock photo

Armagh man accused of £25k machinery theft spree while on the run
Stock photo

John Downing: 'Time to give all rural areas the fast networks to grow and bloom'