New milk metrics ‘won’t explain why Irish price near bottom of the league’

Processors are set to also express milk price on the basis of 4.2pc butterfat and 3.4pc protein

Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) is under fire from the country’s farm organisations for announcing changes to milk price metrics without farmer consultation.

The dairy processor representative body revealed this week that “an extra line” will be added to monthly milk price statements to “allow for a better comparison” of Irish milk prices with standard EU milk prices.

As such – and in parallel with the current 3.6pc / 3.3pc model – each milk processor will now also express their milk price on the basis of 4.2pc butterfat and 3.4pc protein (the EU standard).

Although the current pricing model will be retained, ICMSA and IFA have criticised the move.

ICMSA Dairy Committee chair Gerald Quain is urging co-op boards “to assert authority”, stating that no decision on milk price reporting to farmers should be taken by an external body where co-ops are represented by management and not farmer board members.

“It is hugely disappointing that DII did not see fit to consult with other industry partners and stakeholders before announcing such a change to the media and we bluntly question the idea of an industry body making decisions for all milk processors in relation to price reporting for individual milk suppliers.

"How a co-op reports its price to the co-op suppliers is a matter for the board of that co-op.

"Milk price announcements and changes should – and will – continue to be based on the 3.3pc, 3.6pc metric and that will apply regardless of other metrics being introduced,” he said.

He warned that simply rebasing milk price is not milk price transparency, nor does it allow for better comparisons between co-ops.

“If milk processors are serious about price transparency then they should publish data on market returns on their product mix and stop hiding behind the ‘commercially sensitive’ excuse.”

“If co-ops are going to publish data on a European solids standard alongside the Irish standard metric of 3.3pc and 3.6pc solids, then they should – on a monthly basis – publish where their milk price is relative to the LTO EU average and where in the EU league, their milk price stands.

"This would be real transparency and they could explain why the Irish price is consistently near the bottom of the league,” Mr Quain concluded.

‘Optics’

Meanwhile, Stephen Arthur acting IFA Dairy Committee chairman also condemned DII’s move to change base milk price quotations.

Last week, IFA wrote to all milk processors outlining its opposition to the proposed change and requested that the letters be read out at all milk processor board of management meetings next month.

“The representative structure of milk processors is being undermined by management. Farmers have been side-lined. There is no consultation with elected representatives.

“This is a change sought solely by management, not by suppliers, and must be reversed. It’s all for optics.

"Processors want to look like they are paying more for milk when nothing has changed – we are still getting the same price for our milk as we did 25 years ago,” he said.

To enhance transparency, IFA is advocating that milk price should be stated on a €/kg milk solids basis.

“The real threat from this change is that it will erode the gains farmers have made within the farm gate. Over time, we will end up supplying milk with higher milk solids, but for a lower price,” he concluded.

Online Editors