Milk yields back by over 2pc on average

The feeding of unprecedented volumes of concentrates - which has seen some suppliers reporting demand running four times ahead of 2017 - is failing to maintain milk yields in most regions of the country.

The latest intake figures show Dairygold suppliers back by 2.6pc year to date versus last year and current week-on-week supplies are 1.5pc behind the same period for last year with "grass quality and growth" below normal.

Supply at Glanbia has dropped by 3.2pc since the end of June, with supply for June having been 3pc ahead of June 2017. Week on week, it supplies are now around 2.5pc down on 2017.

Year-to-date supply at Kerry Co-op is down by 3.5pc, with week-on-week supply currently 1pc lower than the corresponding weeks in 2017.

A spokesperson for the co-op said that it considers supply to be "holding up well" under the current farm conditions.

Arrabawn Co-op recorded an increase of 2.5pc in supply year to date to July due to new suppliers having joined the society and further increases is some herd sizes.

But the drought had a "severe" effect on supplies for July, with supply for the first half of the month back by 2pc on the same period last year.