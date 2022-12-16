Farming

Milk suppliers maintain last month’s price, but warn of ‘significant change’ to come in 2023

Looking towards 2023, market conditions are changing significantly, according key milk suppliers.

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Lakeland Dairies, Tirlán, Kerry Group and Dairgold have all announced they will pay the same price as last month, for November milk. However, processors warn that market conditions are set to 'change significantly' in 2023.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has maintained the price of 58.85c/L for November milk which includes a supplementary Input Support Payment of 1.5c/L, for all suppliers, including fixed milk price contracts, the processor announced this week.

