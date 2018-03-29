Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 29 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Milk proteins take sharp fall as fodder deficit bites

Lousie Hogan

A SHARP fall-off in milk proteins over the last 10 days is the latest blow to dairy farmer incomes.

Glanbia confirmed to the Farming Independent yesterday that it is in the process of organising nutritional clinics for its suppliers so as to tackle the problem.

“Milk protein levels have fallen sharply this week, reflecting the challenges in keeping a good diet in front of milking cows,” a Glanbia official said.

It is understood that protein levels have fallen to 3.18pc in mid-March, compared with 3.30pc this time last year.

Farmers have been urged to check with their local agri-branch, with 18 holding animal nutrition clinics early this week.

Glanbia Ireland animal nutritionist Martin Ryan said that with the longer than normal winter and very low grass growth, a fodder deficit is rapidly emerging on many farms. “The extent of the gap (between cow numbers and available feed) is variable but is generally between 0.5–0.75 tonnes of silage per cow.

“On the majority of farms, an investment of €20-€30/cow is required to minimise or eliminate the impact,” he said.

This latest blow to dairy farmer incomes follows on from a significant hike in input costs this spring and falling milk prices.

Also Read

Base milk prices for February were cut by between 1c/l and 3c/l as a result of what processors described as challenging marketing conditions.

Returns to farmers are generally around 33-34c/l, although Aurivo is paying 35.58c/l for February supplies, with Lakeland Dairies on 34.56c/l.

Forecasts

However, at the announcement of its results recently, Ornua forecast that base prices for milk would fall back to 28-30c/l for 2018.

This view is shared by many in the dairy industry, who are fearful that supply growth is outstripping demand growth, particularly in Europe and the US.

The most recent report of the European Milk Market Observatory (EMMO) pointed out that milk production across the EU grew by 1.8pc in December-January compared to output for the same period 12 months previously.

However, the report noted that New Zealand milk supplies were hit by drought, and that Chinese imports have continued to recover.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom

Vets report 'serious' mating management problems on dairy farms
Track record: Henry Walsh has gone from milking 50 cows with 230,000 litre of quota in 1996 to 250 cows and 1.2m litres.

'It's a calving season we won't forget for a very long time'

'We need rising temperatures soon to kickstart some growth'
Moocall CEO Emmet Savage is predicting big things for the company's new product

The heat is on - Moocall launches its new bull fertility device

LacPatrick holds February milk price for some suppliers but cuts for others

Skimmed milk powder slumps 8% at Global Dairy Trade auction
Stock photo

Infant food leads EU agri-food exports increase of 4.5%


Top Stories

VIDEO: Big holding of strong south Tipperary land sells of 70k over the...
Drilling rigs are tall vehicles so due care must be given to overhead power lines or low hanging trees

Making a splash: Why drilling your own water well can pay for itself within...
Photo Brian Farrell

Lamb prices: Supply stable ahead of the Easter feast
Stock picture

Man killed in incident involving cow on border farm
Hereford cattle belonging to farmer Philip Maguire are seen in Enniskerry, Ireland November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Farmers say Agriculture Minister in denial over extent of fodder crisis
On average, the Netherlands recorded the most expensive purchase price of one hectare of land in the EU in 2016 €63,000.

Ireland has the fifth most expensive farmland in Europe
The farmers have lost thousands of euros worth of stock

Over 40 lambs killed on neighbouring farms after dog attack