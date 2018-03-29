Milk proteins take sharp fall as fodder deficit bites

A SHARP fall-off in milk proteins over the last 10 days is the latest blow to dairy farmer incomes.

Glanbia confirmed to the Farming Independent yesterday that it is in the process of organising nutritional clinics for its suppliers so as to tackle the problem.

“Milk protein levels have fallen sharply this week, reflecting the challenges in keeping a good diet in front of milking cows,” a Glanbia official said. It is understood that protein levels have fallen to 3.18pc in mid-March, compared with 3.30pc this time last year.

Farmers have been urged to check with their local agri-branch, with 18 holding animal nutrition clinics early this week. Glanbia Ireland animal nutritionist Martin Ryan said that with the longer than normal winter and very low grass growth, a fodder deficit is rapidly emerging on many farms. “The extent of the gap (between cow numbers and available feed) is variable but is generally between 0.5–0.75 tonnes of silage per cow.