Milk processors under pressure to boost farmer returns as GDT rises 8.3%

A significant rise in dairy commodities at the Global Dairy Auction yesterday is likely to heap further pressure on milk processors to boost returns to farmers.

Prices rose strongly at the latest Global Dairy Trade Event, with whole milk powder prices (WMP) leading the gains. The GDT Price Index rose 8.3pc, driven largely by a 14pc lift in Whole Milk Powder (WMP) prices.

The average WMP price of $3,208/MT is a really encouraging sign, according to analysts.

IFA National Dairy Committee Chairman Tom Phelan said the auction was the clearest indicator yet than markets are recovering as global markets reopen and food services demand recovers post lockdown.

Mr Phelan said he believed this should give co-ops confidence to increase June milk prices by at least 1c/l.

“Whole milk powder prices are up a whopping 14%, with butter up 3.0%, SMP 3.5% and Cheddar cheese 3.3%. This is a strong vote of confidence by traders in the global dairy demand for the next five to six months,” he said.

“After several weeks of steady European spot and average market price increases for the main commodities, I believe this is the most decisive indicator yet to show that confidence and demand are returning to dairy markets,” he said.

“Co-ops will be deciding their milk price for June milk within a week or 10 days. This extremely positive GDT result must encourage them to return at least an additional 1c/l to their suppliers,” he concluded.

The Chairperson of ICMSA’s Dairy Committee has stated that dairy markets have again moved forward during June with all the statistics pointing to improved returns from the marketplace and, on that basis, all Co-ops should be at least paying 30 cents per litre for milk supplied in June.

Ger Quain said there is growing anger amongst farmers supplying into the lower paying milk processors regarding the price they are receiving for their milk, which is demonstrably behind market returns. Mr. Quain said that it is up to board members of these processors to insist that milk price is immediately brought into line with market returns.

“Given the importance of June milk to the overall financial position of the dairy farmer by year’s end, the milk price paid by all processors must come up to 30 cents per litre minimum for milk supplied in the month. Farmers are very clearly saying that they want their milk price paid in full now and not as retrospective bonuses later in the year. ICMSA does not accept milk processors using milk suppliers as a risk management tool by holding milk price at peak and paying bonuses later”, warned Mr. Quain.

