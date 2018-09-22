Milk processors under fire for failing to match Ornua returns

Farm organisations have hit out at dairy processors for not matching Ornua's increased returns for August milk.

Both Lakeland Dairies and Glanbia have held farmgate prices for August milk at 32.78c/l and 32c/l respectively.

Kerry also held at 32c/l for August supplies, while Aurivo increased its price by 0.5c/l to 32c/l.

However, the ICMSA and IFA pointed out that Ornua's PPI index had increased from 107.3 in July to 111.1 for August, with the latter level equating to a return of 33.5c/l.

Ger Quain of ICMSA described the disparity between the return processors were getting from Ornua and the price they were paying their farmer suppliers as "significant and inexplicable".

"Farmers are entitled to ask what's going on here. How is it possible that a processor can just pocket the increase it's receiving from Ornua and not pass that better price back to its own suppliers?" Mr Quain said.

"Farmers have every right to insist that they are paid at least what their co-op was paid and that is the absolute minimum that's going to be acceptable," he added.

Weather events