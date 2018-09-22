Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 22 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Milk processors under fire for failing to match Ornua returns

Tom Phelan of IFA said the price decisions taken by Glanbia, Lakelands and Kerry Group had
Tom Phelan of IFA said the price decisions taken by Glanbia, Lakelands and Kerry Group had "disappointed farmers". Stock image
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

Farm organisations have hit out at dairy processors for not matching Ornua's increased returns for August milk.

Both Lakeland Dairies and Glanbia have held farmgate prices for August milk at 32.78c/l and 32c/l respectively.

Kerry also held at 32c/l for August supplies, while Aurivo increased its price by 0.5c/l to 32c/l.

However, the ICMSA and IFA pointed out that Ornua's PPI index had increased from 107.3 in July to 111.1 for August, with the latter level equating to a return of 33.5c/l.

Ger Quain of ICMSA described the disparity between the return processors were getting from Ornua and the price they were paying their farmer suppliers as "significant and inexplicable".

"Farmers are entitled to ask what's going on here. How is it possible that a processor can just pocket the increase it's receiving from Ornua and not pass that better price back to its own suppliers?" Mr Quain said.

"Farmers have every right to insist that they are paid at least what their co-op was paid and that is the absolute minimum that's going to be acceptable," he added.

Weather events

Also Read

While noting the price increase announced by Aurivo, Tom Phelan of IFA said the price decisions taken by Glanbia, Lakelands and Kerry Group had "disappointed farmers".

He urged other co-ops that have yet to decide on their August milk price to better reflect those improved returns with a base price increase of at least 1c/l, at a time when farmers will need every bit of available cash to keep cows fed.

"Firmer market prices look set to persist over the coming months as earlier weather events continue to influence European volumes. Co-ops will have scope to increase milk prices even further, and they must commit to doing so to ensure farmers can optimise the cash flow they need to buy feed and fodder to keep milk volumes flowing," Mr Phelan maintained.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

Mitsubishi Pajero Executive

Changes to VRT add to cost of key farm vehicles
Stock image. Photo: Brian Joyce

Hill farmers call for Basic Income model to replace Farm Assist
A huge shed dominates the main yard.

Pictures: 'The first place in the whole area to have a 100 cow dairy herd' -...
Cattle arriving to Carrick on Suir Mart. Picture: Pat Moore

Weather issues and instability in export markets at root of beef price drop-...
'We cannot grow viable crops without robust fungicide programmes'

'EU Commission plan on fungicides will devastate our grain crop profits'
Vincent Dolan with his grand-daughter Dervla Dolan (19 months). Photo: Gerry Mooney

Show must go on amid visible scars of storm damage
Stock

Sterling falls after EU warns UK of a no-deal Brexit