Milk processors maintain last month’s price, but warn of ‘significant change’ to come in 2023

Lakeland Dairies, Tirlán, Kerry Group and Dairgold have all announced they will pay the same price as last month, for November milk. However, processors warn that market conditions are set to 'change significantly' in 2023.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has maintained the price of 58.85c/L for November milk which includes a supplementary Input Support Payment of 1.5c/L, for all suppliers, including fixed milk price contracts, the processor announced this week.

In ROI, all fixed milk price contracts will receive an 8c/L supplementary payment, plus the additional 1.5c/L Input Support Payment.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has maintained the price of 47.5p/L which includes an Input Support Payment of 1.5 p/L.

In NI all fixed milk price contracts will receive a 7p/L supplementary payment, plus the additional 1.5p/L Input Support Payment.

Milk suppliers will also receive the respective out-of-season scheme payments of 3c/L in ROI and 3p/L in NI for November.

The processor will also make an additional payment in January 2023, for all litres of milk supplied in 2022 of 0.6c/L plus VAT in ROI, and 0.5p/L in NI.

Looking towards 2023, market conditions are changing significantly, according to a spokesperson for Lakeland.

"Milk supply has increased in the large milk production regions across the world and global dairy markets have weakened considerably as a result.

"Higher inflation and interest rate increases have reduced consumer buying power and sentiment remains challenged."

Market returns are below the current farm gate milk price, according to Tirlán Chair, John Murphy, but the Board has chosen to support milk price at the current level for November, he said.

“Milk supplies have increased in certain regions but high farm input costs and environmental factors will mitigate growth levels.”

It comes as Tirlán announced this week that it will pay 58.08c/L for November milk - unchanged from October's price.

The price consists of a base milk price of 51.08c/L, the Agri-Input Support Payment which remains at 6.5c/L (including volumes in fixed milk price schemes) and the Sustainability Action Payment of 0.5c/L which is being paid monthly on all milk supplied in 2022.

The total price for November creamery milk is 63c/L.

Seasonality payments will apply over the winter months of December, January and February. A Seasonality Bonus payment of 4c/L will be paid on all non-contracted milk volumes supplied during December and January that meet quality criteria, the supplier announced.

Kerry Group is also holding last month's base price of 56c/L for November milk, it announced.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for November, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 71.84c/L.

Kerry Group will also pay an additional 1c/L for milk with 3.30pc protein and 3.60pc butterfat on November volumes.

Dairygold will pay its suppliers 57.5c/L again this month, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

This milk price equates to an average November farm gate milk price of 75.5c/L, based on average November milk solids, according to the processor.

The Quoted Milk Price for November based on EU Standard constituents of 3.4pc protein and 4.2pc butterfat is 62.7c/L.

“While dairy markets have weakened in recent weeks due to an increase in global milk supply and a reduction in demand driven by high prices, the Dairygold Board has agreed to maintain the current milk price for November milk supply, said a Dairygold spokesperson.