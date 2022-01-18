Milk prices hit 40c/L, driven by strong global market demand

Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price to pay 40c/L for December, a move that was followed by Glanbia.

For Lakeland suppliers, this is an increase of 0.5/L and is inclusive of lactose bonus and Vat, for milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein, in the Republic of Ireland.

Lakeland said global dairy markets are relatively strong with a general balance in supply and demand worldwide and strong demand in Asia, despite the global pandemic.

Glanbia announced it will pay its member milk suppliers 42c/L (inc Vat) for December 2021 creamery milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

The creamery price includes an unconditional Late Supply Bonus of 2c/L (inc Vat) that will be paid on milk supplied in December.

Glanbia Ireland announced it will pay a base milk price for December of 39.58c/L (inc Vat) for creamery milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

This is an increase of 1c/L from November.

Kerry Group announced yesterday that its base price for December will increase to 39.25c/L (inc Vat) at 3.30pc protein, 3.60pc butterfat and 43.06c/L (inc Vat) at EU Standard Constituents 3.4pc protein/4.2pc butterfat.

According to Kerry, based on average milk solids for December, the milk price return inclusive of Vat and bonuses is 49.49c/L.