Milk price divide now over €2,200 per month

A €2,200 difference in April milk returns for the average 90-cow herd has opened up because of wide variation in the prices paid by processors.

VAT inclusive prices paid to farmers for April milk varied from 30.5c/l to 35.4c/l, a difference of 4.9c/l. Given that the average 90-cow herd supplied around 45,000 litres during April, this 4.9c/l price differential equates to a variation in milk earnings of €2,200 for the month.

The average milk returns for a 90-cow herd in April range from €13,725 to €15,930. “With most co-ops announcing cuts to their milk price, it could be expected that there would an overall level of disappointment, but of greater concern for many is the large gap in prices across the co-ops and processors,” said ICMSA dairy chairperson Gerald Quain.

Mr Quain, said that farmers across the country will be analysing where they stand relative to farmers with other processors. In many cases, they will be asking serious questions about why their dairy business is so far behind others. "Base price for April can range from 29cpl to 33.9cpl, and with bonuses and weather-related add-ons, the final attainable price can range from 30.5cpl to 35.4cpl.