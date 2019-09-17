Milk price cuts: 'I was getting 28c/L when I started farming in 1982'

Glanbia Co-op will also continue to make a support payment to members of 0.5 c/l including VAT for August milk supplies.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies reduced its milk price by 0.75c/l to 30.03c/l. Dairygold also confirmed a reduction of 1cpl of 28.69cpl for August milk supplies, based on standard constituents of 3.3pc protein and 3.6pc butterfat, inclusive of VAT and bonuses.

However, Kerry Group base price for August milk supplies remains unchanged at 29.5c/l, VAT inclusive. Based on average August milk solids, the price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 33.55c/l.

Dairy farmer representatives have reacted with fury to the price cuts, with ICMSA dairy committee chairperson Ger Quain suggesting that the overwhelming suspicion among farmers was that certain co-ops had taken advantage of the focus on the chaos in the beef sector and the distraction that offered to "slip this outrageous price cut through" while farmers' attention was elsewhere.

Mr Quain said his phone had "lit up" with calls from outraged farmers as they contemplated this latest price cut at a time when markets prices are continuing to rally and when production figures are at their lowest since the abolition of EU quotas.

Shocking

"To give some idea of where we are now, when I started milking for myself in 1982 I was receiving the equivalent of 28c/l, and to see a company like Glanbia paying that now as a base price 37 years later is nothing short of shocking," he said.

"The most cursory glance at the market data revealed that these cuts were completely out of sync with what's happening on dairy markets and reinforced the suspicion that the move had much more to do with internal accounting than any true reflection of the strength of dairy markets.

"If these co-ops can cut milk price when wholesale prices are rising and supply is falling then I'd hate to see what they'd do when markets are falling and supply is rising."

IFA's Tom Phelan called on other co-ops not to follow slavishly the Glanbia example in cutting below the August Ornua PPI of 29.22c/l + VAT, and be more reflective of stable European trends.

Glanbia chairman Martin Keane said its milk price for August had been adjusted to reflect weaker market returns for some products, including butter.

"The rate of growth in global milk production is restrained, but unfortunately, the supply-demand balance for certain products is weaker. The board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis," he said.

Lakeland Dairies said the dairy market continues to be hit by weak demand across a range of products as a result of significant Brexit uncertainty.

Indo Farming