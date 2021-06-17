Milk payment increase announced for Dairygold suppliers

Dairygold has announced that it will pay 35.75c/L for May milk supplies based on standard constituents of 3.3pc protein and 3.6pc butterfat.

It comes after Glanbia announced earlier this week that it will pay its member milk suppliers 35.6c/L (including VAT) for May creamery milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein; while Lakeland Dairies stated last week that it will pay its suppliers in the Republic of Ireland 36c/L (including VAT).

In a statement Dairygold said its latest milk price marks a .75c/L increase on April supplies, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

A spokesperson for the processor said: “This milk price equates to an average May farm gate milk price of 38.7cpl, based on average May milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

“The quoted milk price for May based on EU standard constituents of 3.4pc protein and 4.2pc butterfat is 39.1c/L.”

The spokesperson continued: “We have seen some price fluctuation in global dairy markets in recent weeks, but overall, dairy markets remain reasonably strong against a background of milk supply and market demand being in balance.

"As is customary, the Dairygold Board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month by month basis.”