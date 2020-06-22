Markets for dairy commodities continuing to strengthen

The recovery in milk prices has gathered pace over the last fortnight with futures markets for dairy commodities continuing to harden.

The future price for butter for quarter four of the year had improved to €3,450/t, with skim milk powder (SMP) on €2,230/t.

John Lancaster, head of EU dairy consulting at INTL FC-Stone, said there was still a lot of uncertainty in global markets but that the outlook for prices was certainly looking a lot brighter at the moment.

Demand on European markets has sharpened markedly over the last fortnight. Processors conceded that a shortage of butter and butter fats had developed on the continent, despite significant volumes being held in stores across the EU – Ireland alone has more than 11,000t.

One industry sources predicted that spot prices for butter could creep past €3,500/t as the summer progresses.

While dairy sector sources said commodity prices were only “mediocre”, they conceded that stronger demand and stagnant supplies had helped put a floor on the market.

Although milk supplies across the EU are up 0.8pc for January to May compared to the same period last year, output was back in France, Germany and Poland during April as a result of the drought.

The opening of the food service sector in Europe, the US and Asia, along with increased Chinese imports, continues to underpin world commodity markets.

Improved global sentiment in the business has been reflected in the latest GDT index which was up 1.9pc.

Meanwhile, Dutch butter and skim milk powder (SMP) prices have held recent gains, with butter trading at €3,120/t, while SMP was on €2,200/t. Whole milk powder (WMP) sold for €2,630/t.

The positive news has halted the Covid-induced slide in Irish milk prices, with dairy processors forced to accept that markets have settled.

Aurivo was the latest processor to hold its May milk price. The western co-op remains on 30c/l, Dairygold improved to 29.19c/l, Kerry is on 30.5c/l, while Arrabawn is on 29c/l.

Lakelands and Glanbia also held their May prices. Lakelands continue to work off of a base of 29c/l, while Glanbia paid a base of 28c/l for May milk, plus supports totalling 0.62c/l.

All prices are VAT inclusive.

