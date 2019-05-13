Lakelands Dairies hold milk price for April

Lakeland Dairies has held its milk price for the month of April.

Lakeland Dairies has held its milk price for the month of April.

A price of 31.28c/l (including VAT) has been agreed for milk supplied in April. The base price has been held from March.

In Northern Ireland, a price of 25.25p/l will be paid for April supplies, with the base price also being held.

Commenting on the price, the Co-op said: “The ongoing uncertainty in the European dairy markets continue to cast a shadow on the sector.

“In terms of production, the news is positive with supply in the main milk producing countries under pressure. However, in terms of demand, the situation is sluggish in Europe with stores still full of product as a result of the uncertainty of Brexit.”

This follows Lakeland Dairies and LacPatrick Co-operative formally completing the merger of the two societies last month.

Lakeland Dairies is now the second largest dairy processor on the island of Ireland with a cross-border milk pool of 1.8bn litres, produced by 3,200 farms from a catchment area covering 16 counties. The co-operative will have a combined annual turnover in excess of €1bn.