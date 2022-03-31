Lakeland to stop accepting new entrants and apply 4c/L peak ‘penalty’

Lakeland said with ongoing growth in milk supplies, the peak milk production period (April, May, June) is particularly challenging for processors on an annual basis.

Lakeland Dairies has told suppliers that it will stop accepting new entrant milk suppliers until 2024. The processor is the first to officially confirm that they will stop accepting new dairy entrants.

A presentation to suppliers on Wednesday, seen by the Farming Independent, outlined the processor’s plans to curb milk supply by excluding new entrants and introducing a penalty payment during peak milk supply months.

“There will be a penalty payment of 4c/L on all milk supply volumes through the peak months of April, May and June,” over 60 suppliers at the meeting were told.

This penalty will be applied on any “new milk” supplied above a 2021 reference year.

Lakeland has called the measure the “New Milk Management Scheme”, and stated that milk supplied in January would receive a 4c/L bonus and there would be “no limit” on milk supplied in any other month outside of April, May and June.

The scheme will operate for five years with a mid-term review planned in 2025.

Incentives will also be introduced to encourage increased milk production in off-peak months, including changes to the current lactose bonus scheme and the existing off-peak bonus scheme.

Lakeland said with ongoing growth in milk supplies, the peak milk production period (April, May, June) is particularly challenging for processors on an annual basis.

Lakeland Dairies’ Chair, Niall Matthews said, the initiative supports the principles of sustainable production, including the potential for continuing growth, while providing an appropriate level of balance between milk supply, processing capacity and flexibility in meeting market needs.

He also said the new scheme will initially be reviewed in 2025 to evaluate its effectiveness and contribution to the intended aims of the scheme and the wider co-operative.

Lakeland Dairies Group CEO, Michael Hanley said, the milk management scheme for new milk is based on extensive milk planning projections, and the planned development of existing and new capacity, to maximise and enhance the excellent processing assets that are already available.

“All developments and initiatives by Lakeland Dairies will continue to be geared at maximising milk price for dairy farmers, consistent with the need for a continuing balance of processing capacity and milk supply, particularly in the peak milk production months. This, in time, should serve to further increase efficiencies and economies of scale in the long term interests of milk producers.

“Our current processing scale and footprint provides considerable flexibility to direct milk into product areas yielding the best returns from the markets at any given time. Recent supplier information suggests that there is further scope to increase milk volumes. We are making these adjustments now to ensure a well-structured response to these projections and, if necessary in the future, we will invest in further capacity. This will be kept under constant review.”

There has been considerable concern since the abolition of the milk quotas that the boom in dairy expansion would be called to a halt by processing capacity issues.

While a number of suppliers including Dairygold, Kerry and Aurivo, previously told the Farming Independent that new entrant numbers were “in line” with previous years for 2022, Lakeland did not comment at the time.

Lakeland is the largest dairy processor on the island of Ireland processing two billion litres of milk and covering 16 counties north and south. News that it is to stop accepting suppliers is likely to cause concern among young farmers across the country hoping convert to dairy farming.

Dairy farming remains the most profitable sector in farming with an average family farm income of €74,249 in 2020.