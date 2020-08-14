Lakeland increases its milk price, amid calls for other processors to follow suit

Lakeland Dairies has announced a price increase for its July base milk supplies, leading to calls from farm organisations for other processors to follow suit.

In the Republic of Ireland it will pay a base price of 31c/L (including VAT) for milk supplied in July. This represents an increase of 1c/L on the June price.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 25.25p/L will be paid for July milk. This is an increase of 1p/L on the June price.

Commenting on the price, Lakeland Dairies said dairy markets are delicately poised with demand subdued and milk production across Europe and the US moving into growth.

“There is stability, for now, in the markets but the re-emergence of COVID-19 nationally and internationally is concerning especially for the foodservice sector. As well as the supply/demand dynamic and COVID-19, lack of progress on a Free Trade Agreement between the EU and the UK is worrying."

It said Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the market closely in the coming weeks.

IFA Dairy Committee Chairman Tom Phelan welcomed the move and said it confirms that the recent market value improvements means that co-ops can, and must increase prices for July milk.

"International milk price comparisons show that Irish milk purchasers were performing below par. The three participating co-ops Kerry, Dairygold and Glanbia respectively came in €1/100kg (Kerry) and €2/100kg (Dairygold and Glanbia) below the average for the leading European processors.

“The other co-ops will be setting their prices over the coming days, and we encourage them to follow Lakeland’s example and return at least an additional 1c/l to their suppliers."

Last week, Glanbia held its milk price for July supplies, paying a base price of 29.68c/L for supplies, amid what it described as a 'fragile' market balance.

In a statement it said it will pay its member milk suppliers 30.10c/L (including VAT) for July creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein. This is unchanged from the June milk price.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for July of 29.68 cpl (including VAT) for creamery milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein, while farmer members will also receive a 0.42c/L (including VAT) payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said the "current market balance is fragile. Weak global economic data and high rates of coronavirus in many key importing regions are of concern. Market direction will depend on the level of milk supply in key regions and recovery of foodservice demand.”

Online Editors