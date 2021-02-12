Lakeland Dairies sets milk price for January amid 'steady' markets

Lakeland Dairies has announced its January milk price.

In a statement yesterday, it said suppliers in the Republic of Ireland, will receive a base price of 32.34c/L (including VAT / Lactose) for milk supplied in January. This is the same base price as December.

According to Lakeland, a normal out of season bonus of 5c/L applies for January, while it said a special unconditional Lakeland bonus of 1c/L (plus VAT) will also be paid on all January milk (and this was also paid for December and November milk).

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 26.55p/L will be paid for January milk. This is the same base price as December. In addition, a special unconditional Lakeland Bonus of 1p/L will also be paid for all January milk (and this was also paid for December and November milk).

Lakeland said dairy markets are broadly steady and in the main, commodity prices are unchanged with a general stability in the market at present.

"Prices for main powder and butter products are on par with recent times and steady in the main. There are concerns, however, over the increased volume of milk production in the United States.

"The foodservice market continues to be hampered by COVID-19 with hotels, airlines, restau­rants and the fast service market segment still largely closed across Europe. Key to recovery in this sector will be the continued rollout of a vaccination programme leading to a potential easement of societal and consumer restrictions. Lakeland said it will continue to monitor the market closely in the coming weeks."

