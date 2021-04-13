Lakeland Dairies sets price rise for March milk

Lakeland Dairies has announced a 1c/L milk price rise for the co-operative’s March supplies.

In a statement it the processor said that in the Republic of Ireland a base price of 34.34c/L(including VAT / Lactose) will be paid for milk supplied last month – this is an increase of 1c/L on February supplies. A special unconditional Lakeland Bonus of 1c/L (plus VAT) will also be paid on all March milk.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 28p/L will be paid for March milk – this marks an increase of 0.75p/L on February supplies. In addition, a special unconditional Lakeland Bonus of 1p/L will also be paid for all March milk.

Lakeland Dairies commented that global milk supply and demand trends are delicately balanced as we enter the peak milk production season in Ireland and Europe.

"In the main, commodity prices have settled with general stability in the market.

"Outcomes for the rest of the year will depend considerably on the success of ongoing vaccination programmes and the reopening of economies around the world, combined with milk supply remaining in line with projections and continuing stable demand for dairy products.

"Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the market closely in the coming weeks,” the co-op concluded.

