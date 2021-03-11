Lakeland Dairies sets milk price for February

Lakeland Dairies has announced an increase in its milk price for the month of February.

In a statement it said its suppliers in the Republic of Ireland will recieve a base price of 33.34c/L (including VAT/Lactose) will be paid for milk supplied in February. This is an increase of 1c/L on January.

According to the processor the normal out of season bonus of 5c/L applies for February, while it added that a special unconditional Lakeland Bonus of 1c/L (plus VAT) will also be paid on all February milk (this was also paid for January, December and November milk).

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, its suppliers will receive a base price of 27.25p/L for February milk. This marks an increase of 0.7p/L on the January price. In addition, the processor said a special unconditional Lakeland Bonus of 1p/L will also be paid for all February milk.

A spokesperson for Lakeland Dairies said: As the European peak season is commencing, there is currently strength in the global market with the dynamic between the supply of milk being produced and the demand for dairy products from customers largely in balance at present.

"Covid-19 continues to influence buyer sentiment as the potential reopening of economies across the world remains under consideration. Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the market closely in the coming weeks.”

